Quinnipiac volleyball defeats Rider in defensive duel

The Quinnipiac volleyball team beat the Rider Broncs 3-1 on Sunday and improved to 3-1 in MAAC play.

In the first set of the match, the Bobcats and Broncs went back and forth. Both teams were down by three or more points, but both managed to bounce back.

Rider’s defense was on full display, producing five team blocks, including three individual blocks from sophomore Evelyn Shanefield.

Despite the Broncs’ efforts, the Bobcats were victorious in the end, winning the set 25-23.

In the second set, Quinnipiac exploded offensively, winning 25-14. The Bobcats earned 21 of the last 31 plays of the set. Quinnipiac had six team blocks and four individual blocks during the set as well.

In the third set, Rider showed its resiliency and defeated the Bobcats 25-22.

Broncs front liners Perry Williams, Meredith Pellegrino and Veronica Koval led the way on the defensive end with four team blocks, while Hailey Riede had eight kills on offense.

“[Rider’s] a big blocking team,” Quinnipiac head coach Kris Czaplinski said. “They had a bunch of blocks on us in the first game, but we managed to pull through and make some adjustments.”

Quinnipiac outside hitter Jen Coffey left the game in the middle of the fourth set with an injury. Once the crowd of over 400 realized she was hurt, Burt Kahn Court went silent.

The Bobcats were a slightly rattled by Coffey’s injury, but also knew they had a game to finish.

“We talk about 15 strong on this team,” Czaplinski said. “If someone goes down, then everyone else will fill in for her. It might have rattled us a little bit but as soon as we took the time out they got some composure back and put it away.”

The fourth set was filled with tension, as the Bobcats started out with a 5-1 lead, but Rider came storming back. At one point the Broncs had a three-point lead, but the Bobcats got it back to even.

As the set neared the 25-point mark, the players along with the crowd became more emotional.

With the score tied at 25, senior middle hitter Elizabeth Kloos made her 20th kill of the match to put the Bobcats in the lead. Not only did the kill propel Quinnipiac forward, but it was also Kloos’ collegiate career-high.

The Bobcats won the fourth set 27-25 and defeated the Broncs 3-1. In the end, Rider’s offense may not have pulled through, however, its defensive efforts as a whole were notable.

“[Rider] was a tough team,” Kloos said. “They have a lot of tall girls blocking-wise. They were also scrappy, but I think our defense did a little bit better, so that helped us.”

The Bobcats only have two days of rest this upcoming week before they attempt to extend their winning streak against Siena on Wednesday Sept. 27.

“We just need to keep swinging hard and playing our game,” Kloos said. “I think it’s important not to get lost in what’s going on and focus on every point.”

