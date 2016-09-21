Quinnipiac field hockey dropped by Monmouth

The Quinnipiac field hockey team (2-6) lost to Monmouth (5-2) by a score of 3-2 on Sunday.

Despite the result, head coach Becca Main commended her team on its effort shown throughout the contest.

Richie Petrosino | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

“I was very pleased with the energy we had from our last game,” Main said. “We came out today and played two high-energy halves.”

Monmouth began the game on the attack as they scored on their first shot attempt, five minutes into the game.

However, the Bobcats came back and tied the game 1-1 on a goal scored by senior Michelle Federico. It was Federico’s second goal of the season and it gave the Bobcats momentum midway through the first half.

At 21:19 into the first half, sophomore Valerie Perkins gave the Bobcats a 2-1 lead on her third goal of the season. Perkins now has three goals, one assist, eight shots on goal and seven points on the season so far.

Her recent play has been eye-opening to those watching, including Main.

“Valerie is a player that is incredibly creative and crafty,” Main said. “She is probably our only natural goal scorer on the team. Valerie is the queen of putting the basics together, but she puts her own twist on it which makes her an incredibly fun player to watch.”

Monmouth wasn’t fazed by the back-to-back goals, as the Hawks answered back immediately after the Bobcats’ tally to tie the game at 2-2.

In the second half, Monmouth scored about 10 minutes in to take a 3-2 lead. While Main noted that her team’s effort was there, the Bobcats were simply unable to put numbers on the board in the long run.

“We have to finish earlier. We can’t wait to do it at the end of the game and push it down someone’s throat because we have to rely on the lucky call,” Main commented. “We didn’t lose the game because of energy and conditioning, we lost it because we couldn’t put the ball into the net.”

Quinnipiac had many chances in the game, including four penalty corners.

When the Bobcats need a big goal in a potential game winning situation, senior Lauren Belskie is usually one player that can step up to the task. Belskie has two goals, two assists, nine shots on goal, and six points so far this year.

Although she was unable to come up big against Monmouth, Belskie’s on field production has given her coach a reason to praise her, even through the losses.

“I want the ball to be in her stick,” Main said. “People know who she is and what she can do, but she is still able to execute in the manner that she does.”

One of the bright spots throughout the game was sophomore goalkeeper Livy Golini. On the defensive end, she faced 11 shots on net and was able to save seven of them.

Golini’s on-field play has affected her demeanor off the field as well.

“The attitude she has, and way she is able to take ownership of what’s going on makes her a high-level and elite player,” Main said.

The Bobcats take on Liberty in a Big East conference game on Friday and California on Sunday, which is all part of a three day event from Sept. 22-24, called the QU Bobcat Invitational.

