Quinnipiac men’s soccer unable to top Fairfield

On Wednesday, the Quinnipiac men’s soccer team (1-6-1 overall, 0-1 in MAAC) lost to Fairfield (5-3 overall, 1-0 in MAAC) 1-0 in its opening game of MAAC play.

Quinnipiac head coach Eric Da Costa believed that a lack of execution contributed to Wednesday’s loss.

“We had lot of chances,” Da Costa said. “But, this team wasn’t built with offensive minded players, we have to move the ball forward and today we couldn’t do that.”

Fairfield’s top goal scorer freshman Don-Junior Bobe scored at 36:05 in the first half. Aside from his five goals on the year, Bobe also has 10 points and six shots on goal this season.

“It was as simple as defend him and don’t concede a goal,” Da Costa said. “It was a nice little goal they had at the top of the net.”

In the second half, graduate student James Doig tried to push the ball forward with two shots on goal. As close as he came to scoring, Fairfield freshman goalie Gordon Botterill faced 17 shots and saved all eight that went on goal.

Doig added that he felt he could do a better job overall in this contest and in the future as well.

“I have to be better in multiple ways like passing the football,” Doig said. “I just look at Saturday as another game.”

Although he did not record any points, senior Will Pustari made his presence felt throughout the game. Pustari had two shots on goal. His solid performance opened the eyes of one of his teammates as well.

“Pustari got the ball into the box,” Doig said. “[He] kept the opponents on their toes moving the ball forward.”

The Bobcats were able to stay in the game through sophomore goalkeeper Chrys Iakovidis’ performance. Iakovidis faced six shots total and was able to save two of three that were on goal.

Although on the offensive end, Quinnipiac hasn’t scored in 270 minutes, Da Costa does see light at the end of the tunnel, as he feels his team is starting to get more chances.

“We are starting to create more chances,” Da Costa said. “These guys have been working really hard, and if we continue to push the ball forward, then things can happen.”

The Bobcats next chance at breaking their scoreless streak comes on Saturday. Quinnipiac travels to Niagara and will try for their second win of the season, and their first win on the road.

