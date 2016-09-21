- Men’s soccer fails to score in loss to No. 14 New Hampshire
- Quinnipiac rugby comes from behind to defeat Penn State
- Quinnipiac volleyball defeats Saint Peter’s in home opener
- Quinnipiac field hockey beats Liberty in first win of the QU Bobcat Invitational
- Quinnipac women’s soccer beats Siena in overtime
- Oil fire in Crescent forces residents to move temporarily
- Freshmen in Ledges establish ‘underground fraternity’
- TD Bank’s sponsorship with Quinnipiac ends
- ‘Hey there, Quinnipiac’
- Marshall, newest freshmen class president, embracing challenges
Quinnipiac field hockey beats Liberty in first win of the QU Bobcat Invitational
The Bobcats win 1-0, remain undefeated in Big East play
The Quinnipiac field hockey team (3-6 overall, 2-0 conference) beat Liberty (3-4 overall, 1-1 conference) by a score of 1-0 in the first game of the QU Bobcat Invitational.
“With those two players, you can’t just have all four midfielders play on them the entire game,” Main said. “We asked the whole team to take turns on them and because of that, it really paid off for us and the team took ownership to it.”
At 17:24 in the first half, the Bobcats were able to take the lead on senior Lauren Belskie’s fourth goal of the season. Belskie’s tally was all the Bobcats would need to carry them through the first half.
In the second half, Liberty started to increase its pressure, but the Bobcats were able to hold strong, due to the play of sophomore goaltender Livy Golini. Golini faced 13 shots and was able to save four.
Even though there weren’t a ton of chances, Main described how Golini’s performance contributed to the win.
“Livy has done a really solid job and made three or four unbelievable saves,” Main said. “But at the same time she was at the right spot at the right time, and gave us all 70 minutes today.”
Even though Main put the spotlight on her, Golini still tired to emphasize how important of a team win this game was.
“It was a good team win, and every little thing went well today,” Golini said.
The Bobcats had to play this game without sophomore forward Valerie Perkins, who was out with a hip injury. Perkins has three goals, one assist, seven points, and eight shots on goal this season.
“I think what we learned in that last two weeks is to have a lot of trust,” Main said. “We talked about Perkins not being in the lineup and how everyone had to pick her up time and minutes, and were going to take care of this until Perkins is ready to come back.”
“I’m expecting a good game from them, and being in the Big East we don’t expect less of anyone,” Golini said. “We are like a small fish in a big pond expecting to play bigger teams and hopefully that continues.”