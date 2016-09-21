Pro Park is the new face of Quinnipiac transportation

Julia Gallop | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Students have been making use of the shuttle service provided on campus for years. Whether it be going to and from the York Hill campus on a daily basis, to exercising the use of the shuttles on weekends for entertainment in New Haven, the shuttle service is an essential part of student life at Quinnipiac.

In the past, students have seen DATTCO shuttles moving about the Hamden, North Haven and New Haven areas. This semester, Quinnipiac has switched gears and introduced Pro Park shuttles to the campus.

Senior health sciences major, Bonnie Skinner, has used the Dattco shuttles while they were in service at Quinnipiac and did not find a problem while using them.

“I haven’t been on the new one’s yet, but I know that the past one’s were very convenient,” Skinner said. “I liked to use them to go up to York from main campus and also from York to Toads, to New Haven.”

Quinnipiac added 19 new Pro Park shuttles starting in the fall 2018 semester. The university will be getting new buses every three years per its contract with Pro Park, according to Chief of Public Safety Edgar Rodriguez.

“The university upgraded and revamped the entire shuttle service with state of the art equipment with new features such as leather seating, free Wi-Fi and on demand service,” Rodriguez said.

TransLoc, the app service that was used to track the shuttles, has been replaced with a new GPS system called Ride System.

“I found the app very helpful,” Skinner said. “What I liked most was traveling from main to York to go to the health services which was a nice offering sophomore year.”

No new shuttle routes have been implemented since the past academic year, according to Rodriguez.

“We will continue to work with SGA and the community in order to provide the students with a better transportation system. Everybody’s opinion is important and we take it very seriously,” Rodriguez said.

While parking is an issue at every university, the shuttle system provided at Quinnipiac is a safe and efficient transportation alternative to bringing a car from home, according to Rodriguez.

“By using our transportation system, the students can save by not having to purchase and upkeep a vehicle,” Rodriguez said.

