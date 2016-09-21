Now playing

Courtesy of Consequence of Sound

Cage the Elephant may not be a mainstream band, but it is a band that can capture your interest within a heartbeat. Known for their alternative/indie rock vibe, the lead singer, Matt Shultz has established a reputation for being an eccentric figure on stage and for having an engaging voice when performing live. His tone and voice are loved deeply by his fans, that he decided to dedicate an album to live performances.

Cage the Elephant released their newest album “Unpeeled” on July 28 2017. This being the band’s first live album, they certainly did not disappoint. Paying homage to its previous albums, Cage the Elephant decided to switch out the electronics and technology, to an all acoustic and pure version of all their hit songs. Not to be considered a “greatest hits album;” Cage the Elephant’s take on acoustic not only does the band justice by redefining their voice in the music industry, but it strengthens their reputation by not succumbing to changing their image in favor of the media. “Whole Wide World,” written and originally sung by Eric Goulden, became the first single to be released and it also set the scene for the entire album.

They covered popular hits such as “Sweetie Little Jean,” “Cry Baby,” and “Rubber Ball,” with all deemed a critical and commercial success. With critics praising the stripped version of these songs, allowing Shultz to fully unveil his voice. Charting at #9 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums, they have impressed audiences and critics alike, with fans anxious as to what else the group will accomplish in the future. –L. Sanchez

Comments