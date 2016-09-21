Help wanted!

With the first week down in the fall 2017 semester, now is the perfect time to look for employment opportunities. The Student Employment Center has all the information one could need. Here are three different kinds of employment to consider when applying.

Work Study

This opportunity allows students to hold a part-time position at school and put the money they earn towards their college expenses based on need which is determined through their financial aid package. On MyQ, there are more than 15 departments you can work for for a work study program. When you click on one of the departments there are various job descriptions you can apply for.

Off-Campus

Not only does the employment section of MyQ offer on-campus employment, they also inform you of other opportunities off campus in nearby towns. In a document on MyQ it informs you of positions available from Dunkin Donuts, Edible Arrangements, Whole Foods, and Fantasia Wedding and Banquet Facility. This document gives a lot of useful information for each position, including hourly rate, contact information, position responsibilities, and how to apply.

Non-Aid Employment

This opportunity is the same as the work-study program, however, this is not based on need. Under this tab in the Student Employment section on MyQ, there are opportunities for both undergrad and graduate students. Positions vary from working in the technology center and Chartwells to working for Athletics and Campus Life.

How to get the job:

Find the position you are most interested in Get in touch with the supervisor for the position Interview with the supervisor

The Student Employment Center is in SC 216 and its hours vary between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information you can reach out to the Talent Management Specialist, Human Resources Bel Gonzalez at Belgica.Gonzalez@quinnipiac.edu or 203-582-7760 or the department directly at student-employment@quinnipiac.edu or 203-582-3920.

