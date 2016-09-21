The Dragon and the Wolf and the finale

Photo Courtesy of Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 7/Creative Commons

This summer was filled with amazing new things. One of those being “Game of Thrones” wrapping up its second-to-last season with an episode that connected the rest of the dots for the character of Westeros.

This season has put fans on a rollercoaster with ups and downs as tall as The Wall (or what was The Wall). From epic sea battles in the Blackwater to harrowing rescues north of The Wall saving beloved characters from death at the hands of White Walkers, season 7 was by far the most stressful ride.

The events from episode 6 were almost unimaginable to match by the finale, but what lacked in action was made up for in speech. The fated meeting of all the kings and queens of Westeros contained vital and long-awaited conversations between all the main characters.

Cersei Lannister finally met Daenerys Targaryen, her “silver-haired” foe who is allies with Jon Snow, King of the North. The enemies were brought together to form a truce in order to defeat the real enemy: The Army of the Dead.

After heroically retrieving one of the frozen zombies from the north, Daenerys and her team revealed the creature to Cersei and her allies and it was met with pure horror. However, consistent with her character, Cersei only agreed to help if Jon pledged his allegiance with her and not with Daenerys.

But, consistent with his character, Jon Snow stayed loyal to his queen. Surprisingly enough, Cersei agreed to help fight but later on it was revealed that she only agreed so that she could betray Daenerys and Jon while their focus was blurred by the bigger threat.

Her power-hungry mindset was enough for her twin Jaime Lannister, so he left his sister and former lover to side with her enemies. Meanwhile, in Winterfell, Sansa Stark and Littlefinger converse in secret regarding Arya Stark’s suspicious presence in Winterfell.

With his manipulative and evil words, Littlefinger seems to convince Sansa that Arya came back home in order to kill Sansa and claim the title of “Lady of Winterfell.” Sansa then holds a trial for Arya, indicting charges of treason and murder. Instead of the trial being for Arya, the Stark sisters surprised every viewer by turning the trial on Littlefinger with the help of their brother Bran, who is able to see the past, the present and the future.

Arya then murdered Littlefinger, yet another name crossed off her list bringing an end to the chaos that Littlefinger created during his lifetime.

As the episode comes to an end, Samwell Tarly and Bran unite and come to find that Jon is the one true heir to the Iron Throne as Aegon Targaryen. But this discovery comes right on time to witness Jon and his now known aunt Daenerys having some serious intimate moments. But after all of the exciting and anxiety-ridden events of the episode, the final moments top it all.

After killing one of Daenerys’ three dragons, the Night King rides to The Wall with his army of thousands of White Walkers and White Dragon. The sight of the army of the dead sends the wildlings and men of the Night’s Watch into panic and without hope, they are ordered to run and leave their posts.

As Viserion, the resurrected dragon, flies toward the wall, he spits an icy-blue flame that instantly shatters a part of The Wall, sending many to their deaths. As the dragon continues its attack, he destroys more of the wall until it shelves off into the nearby sea.

The gaping hole in the once-indestructible Wall leaves a perfect path for the White Walkers to enter the unguarded land of the living where they have to power to conquer all of Westeros.

With this cliffhanger, the final season is set to come out in over a year and is sure to be the most dramatic season yet.

Filming for the next season will include rigorous scenes that will be filmed in many foreign locations. The special effects needed to produce an epic showdown between the living and the dead also detail a lot of time and expenses to create.

Being one of the most riddled and complicated shows on the TV, “Game of Thrones” is a monumental and trendsetting show that has captivated many people around the world and has brought together friends and family.

The bittersweet eagerness to watch the next and final season will last until the title sequence comes back to HBO.

