R.I.P. T.Swift

Screenshot courtesy of YouTube

“I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right.” “Why?” “Oh, ‘cause she’s dead!”

No words have rung more true in a Taylor Swift song…and now music video.

Swift debuted her new music video for the first single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” off her upcoming album “Reputation” at the MTV Video Music Awards [VMAs] on Aug. 27. In the beginning of this video, Swift, in horror makeup, creeps around a cemetery digging a grave for the “old Taylor.” The chilling hits in the music and tone of her voice add to the eerie, demonic feel of the song. She then proceeds to “kill off” all of the past Taylor’s she’s been since starting her career.

The video truly shows the new edgy, dark side of Swift, however the last 45 seconds of the video are truly the best part. In these last moments, 15 versions of Taylor Swift appear on the screen and begin talking to each other complaining about each other’s different personalities by making quick remarks that Swift has received in real life in the past.

The best line is a shot at the media for always labeling her a ‘victim,’ “There she goes playing the victim, again!” The narrative is utterly savage and hints at Swift’s personal motives are made clear.

Honestly, fans are kind of unsure how they feel about the song and the new style she is emulating. There are definitely pros and cons to the new Taylor Swift.

In some instances, people are finding it hard to be a fan of Swift right now. It seems as though she has been known to reinvent herself every two years, [remember when she sang country?] and some want the old Swift back.

In other cases, the highly-anticipated single disappointed a wide majority of fans at first, but now some are now classifying it as, “it’s so bad, it’s good.”

However, while some fans are coming around to the new single, the relatable lyrics the star is known for are not evident in this one, especially since it’s been made very clear that it’s Swift’s own personal vendetta. Now, she is no stranger to writing songs about those who have wronged her in the past, but this one speaks at a much louder volume than those other songs, especially by making it the first single released. Speculation has been surfacing that “Look What You Made Me Do” is mostly about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and their ongoing feud.

Screenshot courtesy of YouTube

While Swift does have the reputation of writing songs about her enemies, one could still relate to her lyrics. “Dear John” was supposedly written about John Mayer back on her 2010 album “Speak Now,” but fans could still feel the same way when she said, “And I’ll look back in regret how I ignored when they said, ‘Run as fast as you can.’”

Or how about that longing feeling, wishing your prince charming would sweep you off your feet like in “Love Story” or “White Horse?” She definitely knows how to write very versatile lyrics.

The feelings toward “Look What You Made Me Do” keep going back and forth.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is definitely a catchy tune but sounds a little too familiar, don’t you think? In fact, the chorus of Swift’s new single is based on the 1991 hit “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Side Fred, according to Time Magazine.

Right Side Fred tweeted after the release thanking Swift, “What a marvelous rendition.”

Using part of “I’m Too Sexy” is definitely a new move for Swift since she’s always been praised for her originality.

Who knows what the rest of “Reputation” has to offer, but based on this first single, it may be safe to say that long gone are the days of fans thinking Swift could read their minds.

The album will be released on Nov. 10, according to Swift’s Instagram.

