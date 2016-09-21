MAAC announces 2017-18 Quinnipiac men’s basketball schedule

Quinnipiac men’s basketball has finalized the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) portion of its schedule for the 2017-18 season.

In past seasons, conference play would consist of 20 games, with each team playing one another at home and on the road. This year, the MAAC has shifted to an 18-game schedule. Quinnipiac will play 2017 MAAC Regular Season Champions Monmouth and 2017 MAAC Champions Iona just once this season, while playing every other MAAC team twice.

On Dec. 28, Quinnipiac opens MAAC play in Hamden against Monmouth

This is the second consecutive season the Bobcats begin their conference slate at home against the two-time defending regular season champions.

The Bobcats then travel to Siena for their first MAAC road game of the season on New Year’s Day. Following a few days off, Quinnipiac hosts Canisius on Jan. 5, and then travels to Saint Peter’s on Jan. 7.

Continuing their back-and-forth traveling schedule, the Bobcats host Marist on Jan. 10, then head to Rider on Jan. 12.

Then, Quinnipiac hosts consecutive MAAC home games for the first and only time all season, as Niagara and Siena visit on Jan. 18 and 21, respectively. Niagara eliminated Quinnipiac in the first round of the MAAC Tournament last season to end the Bobcats’ season.

That home stretch leads the Bobcats to their longest road trip of conference play. They first travel to Marist on Jan. 25 to kick off the three-game trip and play at Iona on Feb. 2 to conclude it.

Midway through the road trip, Quinnipiac plays Fairfield at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island on Jan. 27. This will count as a home game for the Bobcats as it is part of the MAAC tripleheader, in which there will be three MAAC games played. Next year, the teams will play there again, with Fairfield as the designated home team.

As a result of Quinnipiac participating in the tripleheader, it will only have eight conference home games versus 10 road games.

The Bobcats come home to face Rider on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4, before heading back out on the road to face Niagara on Feb. 8 and Canisius on Feb. 10.

Manhattan visits Hamden on Feb. 15, and the Bobcats turn around to go to Fairfield for a Feb. 17 contest. The final home game of the season takes place on Feb. 23 when Saint Peter’s comes to town, then the regular season concludes at Manhattan on Feb. 25.

The MAAC Tournament begins on March 1 in Albany, where all 10 MAAC teams will compete at the Times Union Center with an NCAA Tournament bid on the line.

