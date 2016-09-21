Let’s get involved

Design by Christina Popik

Whether you’re a freshman or a senior, it is never too late to live your legend in the 150+ organizations here on campus. Take a sneak peek at what QU has to offer and sign up on DoYouQU or at the Involvment Fair on Aug. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Quad.

Culture

Diversity is an integral part of the Quinnipiac experience so why not start out the year by joining the various multicultural clubs on campus? Explore an ethnic group you wish to learn more about, or further delve into your own culture. The possibilites are truly endless.

Recreation

Let’s get physical! Quinnipiac has many opportunities to get active. You don’t need to go to the gym to get a workout, you can instead join one of Quinnipiac’s clubs. So, get your water bottles, hiking shoes or yoga mats ready!

Greek Life

Find your home in the 10 fraternities and 11 sororities that Quinnipiac has to offer! Focused on philanthropy and values, Greek Life is a way to form a brotherhood or sisterhood that is unique to any other experience on campus.

Religion

Four major religions of the world are represented here at QU. Whether you are Catholic, Jewish, Protestant, Muslim or are just searching for spiritual guidance, there is a place for you. Attend the various services and weekly meetings to take the time to refocus.

Spirit

As they said in “Grease,” “If you can’t be an athlete, be an athletic supporter!” Cheer on some of your favorite Bobcats all year long in any of the various spirit groups Quinnipiac has to offer. “Let’s Go Bobcats!”

Academic

Quinnipiac offers over 40 academic clubs on campus. Academic clubs are a great way to learn more about your major/minor and gain hands-on skills that will be needed in your field of interest. Not only that, but it’s also a great resume booster and helps you get to know more people who are studying the same as you!

Arts & Music

Do you find yourself constantly doodling in class or going everywhere with your headphones in? Channel your artsy habits in an arts or music organization. Whether you paint, play an instrument, sing, write, etc. there’s something for everyone!

Service

Whether its international or local trips, Quinnipiac offers opportunities to reach out to those less fortunate and ultimately make the world a better place no matter where you are. From building homes in North Carolina to changing lives in Nicaragua, QU always encourages you to go out and make a difference.

Media

There are ample opportunities in student media to broadcast, write, design or take photos about anything from news and sports to music and entertainment. Just because it says “media” doesn’t mean you have to be a major in the school of communications. You are only limited by your imagination.

