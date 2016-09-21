Know your Title IX

- Search for Quinnipiac’s next president continues
On-Campus Support:
Student Health Services
203-582-8742 (Open 24/7)
Counseling Services
203-582-8680 or the Intake Form via MyQ
Office of Religious Life
Catholic: 208-582-8257
Jewish: 203-582-8206
Protestant: 203-582-6477
Muslim: 203-582-6479
On-Campus Reporting:
Title IX Coordinator
Terri Johnson
Terri.Johnson@qu.edu
Deputy Coordinator for Students
Seann Kalagher
Seann.Kalagher@qu.edu
The Department of Public Safety can assist students with contacting local police, or students may contact them directly:
Hamden Police Department
203-230-4000
North Haven Police Department
203-239-5321 ext. 224
New Haven Police Department
203-781-8200
Connecticut State Police, Troop I
800-956-8818 or 203-393-4200
Off-Campus Advocated:
Sexual Assault Advocate
Lindsay DeFrancisco
LDeFrancisco@womenfamilies.org
Women & Families Center/Meriden
203-235-9297
Off-Campus Resources:
Connecticut Alliance to End
Sexual Violence
24-hour hotline: 1-888-999-5545
Rape, Abuse, and Incest National
Network (RAINN)
Crisis hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE
Online hotline: ohl.rainn.org/online
Women & Families Center/New Haven
203-389-5010
Rape Crisis Center of Milford
203-878-1212