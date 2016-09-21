Know your Title IX

Design by Christina Popik

Title IX is a policy required by colleges and universities to protect students involved in situations involving sexual misconduct or harassment, relationship violence and stalking. Any students experiencing these unfortunately common issues are encouraged to reach out to the appropriate contacts Quinnipiac offers to students.

On-Campus Support:

Student Health Services

203-582-8742 (Open 24/7)

Counseling Services

203-582-8680 or the Intake Form via MyQ

Office of Religious Life

Catholic: 208-582-8257

Jewish: 203-582-8206

Protestant: 203-582-6477

Muslim: 203-582-6479

On-Campus Reporting:

Title IX Coordinator

Terri Johnson

Terri.Johnson@qu.edu

Deputy Coordinator for Students

Seann Kalagher

Seann.Kalagher@qu.edu

The Department of Public Safety can assist students with contacting local police, or students may contact them directly:

Hamden Police Department

203-230-4000

North Haven Police Department

203-239-5321 ext. 224

New Haven Police Department

203-781-8200

Connecticut State Police, Troop I

800-956-8818 or 203-393-4200

Off-Campus Advocated:

Sexual Assault Advocate

Lindsay DeFrancisco

LDeFrancisco@womenfamilies.org

Women & Families Center/Meriden

203-235-9297

Off-Campus Resources:

Connecticut Alliance to End

Sexual Violence

24-hour hotline: 1-888-999-5545

Rape, Abuse, and Incest National

Network (RAINN)

Crisis hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE

Online hotline: ohl.rainn.org/online

Women & Families Center/New Haven

203-389-5010

Rape Crisis Center of Milford

203-878-1212

Comments