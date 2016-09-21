Quinnipiac begins search for its ninth president

As President John Lahey prepares for his last year as president of Quinnipiac University, the search begins for the next leader in higher education.

In April 2017, Lahey announced that the upcoming academic semester will be his last as the university’s president. He is Quinnipiac’s eighth president and has held the office for the past 31 years.

The search for the university’s ninth president will be lead by William Weldon, ‘71, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Quinnipiac.

Weldon announced the members of the presidential search committee at a recent board meeting.

The committee will consist of Trustee William Ayers ’70, Vice Chairman Board of Trustees Carlton Highsmith, Vice Chairman Board of Trustees David Nelson ‘81 and Trustee Marybeth Noonan ’82.

The search committee will be assisted by a small advisory committee made up of students, faculty, and staff. Further information will be provided on the appointment of this committee.

Students, alumni, faculty, and staff are encouraged to participate in an online survey put together by the search committee. The survey will help the committee gather further information on the specifications of the position.

Updates on the presidential search will be posted to the university webpage throughout the summer and on www.QUChronicle.com.

