Quinnipiac’s Keith Petruzzelli selected 88th Overall in the 3rd Round of NHL Draft by Detroit Red Wings

Incoming Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey goalie Keith Petruzzelli was selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the 88th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Jennifer Rollenhagen - MLive.com

This past season, amongst first-year goalies in the USHL, he finished the season with a league-best 22 wins, .918 save percentage and 2017 USHL All-Rookie team honors.

The Detroit Red Wings Development Camp begins July 7th at Center I.C.E Arena in Traverse City, Michigan. Although his NHL rights belong to Detroit, Petruzzelli will enter his freshman season for Quinnipiac in the upcoming 2016-17 season, along with this older brother D.J..

Petruzzelli joins rising-junior captain Chase Priskie (WSH, 177th overall in 2016) and sophomore defenseman Karlis Cukste (SJ, 130th overall in 2015) as the only NHL-drafted members on the current Bobcats roster.

Read more about Petruzzelli, his NHL draft stock and journey here.

Comments