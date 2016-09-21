Mark G. Contreras appointed as dean of the School of Communications

Mark G. Contreras will become the new dean of the School of Communications at Quinnipiac effective Aug. 23, according to Executive Vice President and Provost Mark Thompson.

Contreras will replace Lee Kamlet, who is retiring on June 30.

With an MBA from Harvard Business School, Contreras’ background is in corporate media leadership, serving most recently as the chief executive officer at Calkins Media Incorporated in Levittown, Pennsylvania, according to Thompson.

Calkins Media Incorporated is a local television broadcasting, newspaper publishing and digital media company based in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and Alabama.

Contreras has worked as the senior vice president at E.W. Scripps Company in Cincinnati and Pulitzer Inc. in St. Louis. He has also served as president and publisher of the Times Leader in Wilkes- Barre, Pennsylvania.

Contreras will head the School of Communications, with approximately 950 students in six undergraduate programs and four graduate programs and 29 full-time faculty members, according to Thompson. Contreras will also oversee the Ed McMahon Mass Communications Center.

