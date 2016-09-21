Quinnipiac men’s basketball lands Michigan transfer Andrew Dakich

Former Michigan guard Andrew Dakich has committed to play for Quinnipiac for the 2017-18 season, per ESPN’s Jeff Goodman and a tweet from Dakich.

— Andrew Dakich (@daycheck3) May 5, 2017

Dakich, the son of ESPN college basketball analyst Dan Dakich, sat out last season as a redshirt, but played the three previous seasons at Michigan, appearing in 49 games. He scored a total of 22 points and had 21 assists in limited action.

After graduating from Michigan on April 29, Dakich will be immediately eligible to play for the Bobcats. Dakich also received interest from DePaul and Toledo, per a story from Brendan F. Quinn of MichiganLive.com. He brings experience to a Bobcat team lacking depth after the loss of freshmen starters Mikey Dixon and Peter Kiss. The team also lost former junior college transfers in rising seniors Phil Winston and Reggie Oliver and rising junior Ja’Kwan Jones.

In addition to Dakich, there are three incoming players eligible to play next season. The team also earned commitments from guard Rich Kelly of Cheshire Academy, Penn State transfer guard Isaiah Washington, who has two years of eligibility, and incoming freshman forward Jacob Rigoni of Australia.

New Quinnipiac head coach Baker Dunleavy also recruited former Tulsa forward Travis Atson and former George Washington forward Kevin Marfo to the mix, but they will be required to sit out for one year before playing their final three, per NCAA rules.

Comments