Quinnipiac Athletics hosting tag sale to clear room for adidas

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are cleaning out their closets and putting their old swag up for grabs.

Quinnipiac’s Department of Athletics and Recreation will host a tag sale on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TD Bank Sports Center to make room for a new influx of inventory. The school will put up new and lightly-used items including jerseys, shirts, shorts and more from the university’s teams.

Quinnipiac announced a seven-year deal with adidas on March 31 that will run through the 2023-2024 season. The deal makes adidas the official footwear, apparel, uniform and accessory brand of the Bobcats across the school’s 21 varsity teams and the official equipment provider for Quinnipiac baseball, men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse.

“adidas has a phenomenal reputation and a long history of providing an excellent product to college and professional teams,” Quinnipiac Director of Athletics and Recreation Greg Amodio said of the partnership. “Our goal is to place our brand with the best in NCAA athletics and this is a step in that direction.”

The tag sale will accept cash, credit card and Q-cash as forms of payment.

This event follows closely to one from university’s crosstown competition. Yale University hosted a similar yard sale last May after the Bulldogs signed a multiyear deal with Under Armour in January 2016. Hundreds lined up outside Ingalls Rink ahead of its 10 a.m. opening before wiping the arena clean.

