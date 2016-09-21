Looking back before moving forward

Well Bobcats, it looks like our school year is rapidly coming to a close. With there always being something to do, whether it’s on or off campus, I think it’s safe to say we’ve all made some memories here at the Q over the past two semesters. Despite all of the fun, with finals coming up and endless days and nights of studying, we can probably all agree it’s time to take a break. Take a look at what some of your fellow classmates’ favorite memories are from the past year and what they’re looking forward to most about our summer vacation.

What is your favorite memory from the school year?

“My favorite moment of this year was actually last week. We had formal for my fraternity [Pi Kappa Phi]. I’m here for 4 years, but at least I’m doing things to get myself involved. I’ve surrounding myself with great people.” – John Franklin, Sophomore

“I would definitely have to say the Yale game. It was a pretty big highlight being up there with that (arena) packed.” – Jared Kevelson, Sophomore

“When I think of senior year, I think of the time that Pep Band traveled to California for the Sweet 16 and the women’s basketball team.” – Sydni Grossman, Senior

“My first hockey game because it was really inspiring for me to see just how everyone really came together and was really excited about it. I felt really included in the school community.” – Ashley Grady, Freshman

What are you most looking forward to about this summer?

“Seeing my residents at my nursing home that I work at. I’m a CNA, a certified nursing assistant.” – Jackie Berolini, Freshman

“Doing open mic nights with my friends. I’m in a little band. We’re called Fairly Local.” – Rachel Beaulieu, Sophomore

“Moving out and getting a new place and a new job, so things will be a lot different for me.” – Robert Bernardara, Junior

“Just not having school work, surfing, enjoying the beach, working outside and getting tan and making money.” – Christian Corona, Junior

