- Beauty Betrayals
- Stitch it forward
- ‘It’ is not clowning around
- Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse team back to building
- Axel Stern, Austin Yannone striving as pair in first season with men’s tennis team
- Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling downs Fairmont State for fourth straight win
- Trend among students to move off-campus
- Quinnipiac, adidas announce seven-year partnership
- Reports: Dixon, Kiss receive release from men’s basketball team, Daniels expected to stay
- A Hamden ‘hero’
SGA Elections results posted for 2017-2018
The Student Government Association (SGA) announced the results of the SGA Student Body Elections on April 5 at 9 p.m.
There were 3,119 students who voted, which makes up 46 percent of the undergraduate student body, according to a press release by former SGA Vice President Alec Turner.
“It is always an exciting time of the year for Quinnipiac to find out who has been elected to represent the student body,” former SGA President Joey Mullaney said in a press release. “I want to thank the candidates and the students who took the time to vote. I am eager to come back in one year and witness all the wonderful things the 2017-2018 Student Government Association accomplishes.”
Here are the results from the elections:
SGA President: Ryan Lynch
Percent of vote: 49 percent
Runner up: Ali Munshi
Percent of vote: 44 percent
Abstain: 6 percent
SGA Vice President: Jacqueline Schmedel
Percent of vote: 86 percent
Abstain: 14 percent
Vice President for Finance: Ryan Hicks
Percent of vote: 47 percent
Runner up: Thierno Diallo
Percent of vote: 45 percent
Abstain: 8 percent
Vice President for Public Relations: Victoria Johnson
Percent of vote: 43 percent
Runner up: Joe Iasso
Percent of vote: 39 percent
Runner up: Ian Zeitlin
Percent of vote: 10 percent
Abstain: 8 percent
Vice President for Student Experience: Tatyanna Youssef
Percent of vote: 85 percent
Abstain: 14 percent
Class of 2018 President: Austin Solimine
Percent of vote: 40 percent
Runner up: Jesse Burns
Percent of vote: 38 percent
Runner up: Mazel Genfi
Percent of vote: 12 percent
Abstain: 11 percent
Class of 2018 Vice President: Michael Murano
Percent of vote: 47 percent
Runner up: Velvet Chesnut
Percent of vote: 43 percent
Abstain: 11 percent
Class of 2018 Representatives:
Thierno Diallo
Ali Munshi
Jesse Burns
Velvet Chesnut
Ian Zeitlin
Travis Dunham
Class of 2019 President: Jack Onofrio
Percent of vote: 36 percent
Runner up: Baily Hersh
Percent of vote: 22 percent
Runner up: Rebecca Hassel
Percent of vote: 22 percent
Runner up: Scott Pitz
Percent of vote: 14 percent
Runner up: Ryan Cuttitta
Percent of vote: 8 percent
Abstain: 9 percent
Class of 2019 Vice President: Allison Kuhn
Percent of vote: 50 percent
Runner up: John Khillah
Percent of vote: 43 percent
Abstain: 7 percent
Class of 2019 Representatives:
Joe Iasso
Brandon Vattima
John Khillah
Baily Hersh
Rebecca Hassel
Mark Melkun
Class of 2020 President: Chris Montalvo
Percent of vote: 32 percent
Runner up: Luke Ahearn
Percent of vote: 31 percent
Runner up: Austin Calvo
Percent of vote: 19 percent
Runner up: Helen Dong
Percent of vote: 11 percent
Runner up: Regina Gunther
Percent of vote: 3 percent
Abstain: 4 percent
Class of 2020 Vice President: Victoria Bobinski
Percent of vote: 38 percent
Runner up: Anthony Martino
Percent of vote: 30 percent
Runner up: Morgan Staples
Percent of vote: 28 percent
Abstain: 5 percent
Class of 2020 Representatives:
Luke Ahearn
Morgan Staples
Joe Cunningham
Anthony Martino
Hope Estrella
Cameron Doyle
Austin Calvo
Helen Dong