SGA Elections results posted for 2017-2018

The Student Government Association (SGA) announced the results of the SGA Student Body Elections on April 5 at 9 p.m.

There were 3,119 students who voted, which makes up 46 percent of the undergraduate student body, according to a press release by former SGA Vice President Alec Turner.

“It is always an exciting time of the year for Quinnipiac to find out who has been elected to represent the student body,” former SGA President Joey Mullaney said in a press release. “I want to thank the candidates and the students who took the time to vote. I am eager to come back in one year and witness all the wonderful things the 2017-2018 Student Government Association accomplishes.”

Here are the results from the elections:

SGA President: Ryan Lynch

Percent of vote: 49 percent

Runner up: Ali Munshi

Percent of vote: 44 percent

Abstain: 6 percent

SGA Vice President: Jacqueline Schmedel

Percent of vote: 86 percent

Abstain: 14 percent

Vice President for Finance: Ryan Hicks

Percent of vote: 47 percent

Runner up: Thierno Diallo

Percent of vote: 45 percent

Abstain: 8 percent

Vice President for Public Relations: Victoria Johnson

Percent of vote: 43 percent

Runner up: Joe Iasso

Percent of vote: 39 percent

Runner up: Ian Zeitlin

Percent of vote: 10 percent

Abstain: 8 percent

Vice President for Student Experience: Tatyanna Youssef

Percent of vote: 85 percent

Abstain: 14 percent

Class of 2018 President: Austin Solimine

Percent of vote: 40 percent

Runner up: Jesse Burns

Percent of vote: 38 percent

Runner up: Mazel Genfi

Percent of vote: 12 percent

Abstain: 11 percent

Class of 2018 Vice President: Michael Murano

Percent of vote: 47 percent

Runner up: Velvet Chesnut

Percent of vote: 43 percent

Abstain: 11 percent

Class of 2018 Representatives:

Thierno Diallo

Ali Munshi

Jesse Burns

Velvet Chesnut

Ian Zeitlin

Travis Dunham

Class of 2019 President: Jack Onofrio

Percent of vote: 36 percent

Runner up: Baily Hersh

Percent of vote: 22 percent

Runner up: Rebecca Hassel

Percent of vote: 22 percent

Runner up: Scott Pitz

Percent of vote: 14 percent

Runner up: Ryan Cuttitta

Percent of vote: 8 percent

Abstain: 9 percent

Class of 2019 Vice President: Allison Kuhn

Percent of vote: 50 percent

Runner up: John Khillah

Percent of vote: 43 percent

Abstain: 7 percent

Class of 2019 Representatives:

Joe Iasso

Brandon Vattima

John Khillah

Baily Hersh

Rebecca Hassel

Mark Melkun

Class of 2020 President: Chris Montalvo

Percent of vote: 32 percent

Runner up: Luke Ahearn

Percent of vote: 31 percent

Runner up: Austin Calvo

Percent of vote: 19 percent

Runner up: Helen Dong

Percent of vote: 11 percent

Runner up: Regina Gunther

Percent of vote: 3 percent

Abstain: 4 percent

Class of 2020 Vice President: Victoria Bobinski

Percent of vote: 38 percent

Runner up: Anthony Martino

Percent of vote: 30 percent

Runner up: Morgan Staples

Percent of vote: 28 percent

Abstain: 5 percent

Class of 2020 Representatives:

Luke Ahearn

Morgan Staples

Joe Cunningham

Anthony Martino

Hope Estrella

Cameron Doyle

Austin Calvo

Helen Dong

Comments