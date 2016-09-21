Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling downs Fairmont State for fourth straight win

Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling extended its winning streak to four meets with a 277.760-273.795 over Fairmont State at home on Saturday’s Senior Day. Prior to the meet, seniors Jocelyn Saber, Kelsey Rule, Allee Tallman, Emily Lowenstein and Noelle Braiser were honored for their last four years with the program.

“My seniors are a resilient crew. They have quiet leadership. I think all of them are — what I would typify as — silent warriors,” Quinnipiac head coach Mary Ann Powers said. “It’s just not been today that their leadership is evident. It’s been every single day, they’ve never checked out. Probably one of the best classes to ever come through the pipeline.”

Quinnipiac got off to a solid start in the first event, the Compulsory event. Following a perfect 10.0 score in the third the heat, the toss round, the Bobcats led Fairmont 38.30-38.05 going into the second event.

In the Acro event, the Falcons kept the score neck-and-neck through three heats, including a perfect 10.0 in the second heat (six-element). Although Quinnipiac edged out Fairmont by a score of 28.90 – 28.80 in the event, the much-needed 10.0 kept the meet within an arm’s reach.

The Pyramid event was next in line. Although the Bobcats held a slight lead coming into this event, it was where their score started to slip. As a result of a fall in heat two (synchronized), where Fairmont recorded a 9.90 and Quinnipiac posted a 7.25, the Falcons won the event 29.50-26.75.

While the atypical fall may have initially deflated the team as a result of lost points, Powers noted the morale was quickly boosted by sharpening focal points at the half.

“Just to continue to grow their confidence and take those little things that amount to big points,” Powers said. “That Pyramid fall, for instance, was a three-pointer, but it was also something that doesn’t normally happen.”

At the halfway point of the contest, Fairmont led by a total 96.35-93.95.

Coming out of the break, the Toss event was up first. The Bobcats needed to make up some ground for an uncharacteristic first half and did just that by scoring a 29.25 of a possible 30 points to Fairmont’s 27.65. The successful Toss event put the Bobcats just 0.8 points behind the Falcons going into the Tumbling event.

Quinnipiac came back in the six-heat Tumbling event. The Bobcats won five of the six heats, including a 9.75 in the six-element pass and a 9.875 in the open pass heats. Going into the Team routine event, Quinnipiac held a slight edge on Fairmont, 178.750-176.725.

Quinnipiac looked to match its score from last week’s Team event (100.60) in order to put sufficient points on the board. Although the Bobcats were unable to match 100.60, they did record an impressive 99.01 to Fairmont’s 97.07 en route to its fifth win of six events and more importantly, solidify the win.

Next up, Quinnipiac travels to Erie, Pennsylvania where it will face Gannon University in its first road meet since March 18. In order for the Bobcats to keep rolling into NCATA nationals, fine tuning details will be vital.

“One of the things we’re gonna work on is just making sure the little things are really clean,” Braiser said. “Things like pointing toes and making sure everyone is on the same counts, so the synchronization is always there — little things like that are really going to help boost our score as the season progresses.”

