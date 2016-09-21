Peter Kiss leaving Quinnipiac men’s basketball for Rutgers

Former Quinnipiac freshman guard Peter Kiss announced his commitment to Rutgers University on Sunday. This comes nearly two weeks after his teammate Mikey Dixon said he was leaving for St. John’s University.

Kiss was second on the team in points (13.3 per game), rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (2.8 per game). He also led the team in steals at 1.2 per game.

Like Dixon, Kiss took to Twitter to announce his decision.

“I believe that the next step in my journey is necessary,” Kiss wrote. “Thank you to everyone who took time out of their day to recruit me.”

Kiss spoke with Basketball Insider Adam Zagoria of SportsNet New York about his choice to pick Rutgers. Kiss previously received interest from Seton Hall, Rhode Island, Auburn and St. John’s after requesting releases from Quinnipiac.

“[I liked] everything about them…It was just perfect,” Kiss added. “Coach [Steve] Pikiell and his staff are great coaches and great people. They are going in the right direction and it’s something I want to be a part of.”

Kiss went on to speak with Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Media about his desire to play in the Big Ten Conference, one of the most prominent conferences in college sports.

“That’s special,” Kiss said on playing in the Big Ten. “It’s the most-watched conference in the country and arguably the best one in the country. It’s a challenge I’m definitely ready for.”

The Scarlett Knights finished the 2016-17 season with a 15-18 overall record.

With Dixon and Kiss officially announcing their transfers, it is now certain that newly hired head coach Baker Dunleavy must replace both starting backcourt spots and a combined 29.8 points per game.

Per NCAA rules, Kiss will be required to sit out for one year before fulfilling their final three years of eligibility for Rutgers.

