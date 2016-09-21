Home   >   News   >   Mount Carmel   >   ONE BIG DAY

ONE BIG DAY

By on April 12, 2017

On this past Saturday, April 8, the sleepy student body of QU woke up and prepared for a day of good. The Big Event was held this past week and thousands of students joined together to make a difference in the surrounding community. Students met in the Athletic and Recreation Center and dispersed on buses to different locations to do community service tasks, varying from cleaning the paths of Sleeping Giant to making sandwiches for local after school programs. The event was open to not only students, but to faculty and alumni as well.  – Charlotte Gardner

IMG_1837 IMG_1869 IMG_2184

