Media rewards bad behavior

At only 13 years old, a young teenager got her rise to fame by bringing laughter to other people on a television show. Since then, she’s been under the watchful eye of the media, and people are excited to see what she will come up with next.

I wouldn’t have imagined that this story of a girl’s rise to fame would belong to Danielle Bregoli, more commonly known as the “Cash Me Outside” girl. She appeared on “The Dr. Phil Show” in 2016 described as an out-of-control child, and judging by what was shown during the segment, I couldn’t agree more.

She was disrespectful to Dr. Phil, her mother and even the audience, calling them hoes and telling them to talk to her outside and so they can get into a fight, which coined the phrase, “Cash me outside, how bout that?”

Bregoli’s catchphrase catapulted her into being the face of media for the following weeks after the episode’s debut.

Frankly, I understand how her catchphrase was humorous to audiences. In fact, I found it pretty funny myself, but when Bregoli was later given her own line of merchandise, bodyguards and appearances in music videos, it got me thinking.

This girl was outright disrespectful and instead of being reprimanded for it after the show, she is gifted with popularity and riches. Seeing her popularity rise made me realize that media has a major tendency of rewarding bad behavior while disregarding people who deserve it more.

This isn’t the first time someone was celebrated for their bad behavior. In fact, this kind of thing happens all the time, whether it be from individuals or reality television.

For instance, the American reality show “The Bad Girls Club” has been producing season after season since 2006. A group of seven women live in a house and are watched for their hostile and aggressive altercations between one another.

Yet when I used to watch the show, I’ve heard multiple times by the women themselves that they are considered “bad girls” because they know what they want and fight their way to the top with style and beauty. Plus, their purpose for being on the show is to better their lives and find the root to why they’ve grown up to be so damaged.

How can a viewer possibly believe that they know what they want and have style and beauty when they’re constantly angered at a flip of a hat and the cameras catch more of their physical fighting and bullying than actual therapy for their mental problems?

There are many guilty pleasure shows like this and just to be clear, I’m not shaming those who watch them. I do the exact same thing. A lot. It’s entertainment television after all.

Notice how I say “entertainment” and not “good.”

Just because things are popular doesn’t mean they are beneficial. This is an observation that I think has been solidified by the constant updates on how people like Bregoli can get away with fighting passengers on a plane or people instigating reality stars to fight and argue for our amusement.

I can’t help but wonder what message this sends to children who try their best at being polite, open-minded and loving to all people. They might wonder what would be the point of all of their kindness when no one acknowledges it as much as an unruly child who can still get followers on Instagram and gift-wrapped opportunities to live a better, comfortable lifestyle.

It’s a lack of fairness in our society, and if I could give advice to those who feel discouraged over seeing negative influences receiving better outcomes, I would say it’s understandable why you would be discouraged but don’t lose hope.

Fame and fortune may give you more than you can dream of, but that’s only on a superficial level. All the money you have can disappear once you’re out of the limelight, and where do you think these rambunctious people will end up? Who would want to deal with them after all the negativity they’ve brought to others?

Ultimately, it’s the matter of how much impact you place upon others which makes you a good person. Entertainment will always be entertainment, but you shouldn’t put so much weight on what the majority of society likes.

You are good enough, and you don’t need to entertain people to be well-liked. You can make a difference everywhere you go, no matter if it’s finding the cure for a disease or holding the door a stranger or telling your parent that you love them. Every bit of kindness you expel will propel society into a better place.

