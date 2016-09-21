‘It’ is not clowning around

After launching a new Instagram account (@itmovieofficial) the day before its official trailer release on March 28, the remake of Stephen King’s “It” is already scaring its way across the web.

The trailer begins with shots of a little boy folding a paper boat with his older brother. The scene is set in a gloomy light with eerie piano music playing in the background. The two boys embrace for a hug before the little brother sets off to sail his ship in the massive puddles outside during a dark rainstorm.

As the little boy chases his boat down the street the music amplifies as the ominous shot takes a turn for the worst. The little boy loses his boat in a sewer drain and peeks in hoping to retrieve his craft, when suddenly, the audience gets its first glimpse at the revamped Pennywise, the evil clown.

Oh, and remember those scary clowns that were taking the media by storm earlier in the year? What if those clowns weren’t some weird type of gang, but a huge promotional stunt?

What kind of twisted mind would think of creating that type of thing to promote his work? Stephen King, that’s who. Or so fans of the author believe.

As the new movie, “It” began wrapping production, producers of the film had to dispel rumors of the clown sightings being a promotion for the movie.

“New Line is absolutely not involved in the rash of clown sightings,” a spokesperson for the production company stated to The Hollywood Reporter.

Even Stephen King himself tweeted to clarify the connection between “It” and the spooky clowns across the U.S.

“Hey, guys, time to cool the clown hysteria — most of em are good, cheer up the kiddies, make people laugh,” King said in the tweet.

The trailer continues to reveal that in the town of Derry, Maine, things are a little different; the missing persons rate is six times the national average. A group of young kids band together to try and figure out why so many people, including close loved ones, have seemed to just disappear from the town.

After gaining the courage to band together to save Derry, the group uncovers something far more sinister than they had ever expected.

The trailer shows much promise for the new film and keeps its connections with the previous film made in 1990. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti, the director of the successful horror movie “Mama.” The new cast features all new actors and includes “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard.

Without giving too many things away, the trailer is able to intrigue the audience by using familiar nuances throughout its debut. For example, the famed red balloon that Pennywise uses when enticing the children floats along the screen behind unknowing kids. The sewer where Pennywise lives is also shown in frantic shots throughout.

Music is a huge factor in the old film, and the trailer hints at just a piece of the spooky and intense score. Even the haunting “We all float down here” chant echoes throughout the new trailer, reminiscent of Pennywise’s first interaction in the previous film.

Unlike the past film however, the infamous clown is barely shown in the trailer, leading audiences to speculate most of what the new Pennywise looks like, glowing eyes and all.

Also, Pennywise’s affinity to playing on the fears of the children is only vaguely described, making it feel like there is more to discover about the clown.

Critics are already spewing reviews of the two-minute and 23-second clip.

“The trailer offers a sense of foreboding almost immediately,” Variety writer Michael Gold said.

Wired writer Brian Raftery discusses how the new cast and production available will benefit Stephen King’s vision for his original film.

“But for those who always hoped that the author’s earlier scare-fests would finally be elevated beyond just a few gory big-screen jolts, it’s more proof that, after all these years, Stephen King may finally get the ’80s movie he always deserved,” Raftery said.

Many Stephen King fans will have to wait until Sept. 8 to see the new remake which will be released in two parts in the points of view of the kids and the kids as adults still living with the fear of “It.”

Comments