Game On
After months of cold weather, the skies have finally cleared and the snow has melted. Students are flocking to the Quad to enjoy some fun in the sun before summer break. Now that spring is officially here and the weather is nice and warm, get outside and try these fun lawn games. –Adrianna Lovegrove
