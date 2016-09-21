Current Craze: April 25

Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ Moves Up on the charts quite Rapidito

Since its release in January, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit single “Despacito” has become everyone’s favorite song, including Justin Bieber’s. The Canadian singer recently lent his vocals to a recorded remix of the track, marking his first ever song in Spanish. Thanks to the Biebs, the remix audio video reached about 20 million views in the first 24 hours since its release last Sunday, according to Billboard. Justin Bieber even joined Luis Fonsi onstage this weekend in Puerto Rico to perform his new rendition of the jam. This hit song is looking like a hot contender for song of the summer.

Bella Thorne’s show on Freeform, “Famous in Love”

Based on the book by Rebecca Serle, Freeform’s latest series, “Famous in Love”, shows what it’s like to be young in Hollywood. Bella Thorne, who is constantly under public and online scrutiny, can certainly relate, making her perfect for the role. Thorne stars as the flashy new drama’s lead, Paige Townsen, a young college student who gets the part in a huge Hollywood movie. She then must learn to juggle her personal life and her college education, all with the high pressure of her newfound fame. For the first time ever Freeform has made it available to stream all 10 episodes of the first season. Fans can binge away at the addictive new series.

Wizards of Waverly Place Wedding Reunion

A mini “Wizards of Waverly Place” reunion took place at David’s Henrie’s wedding, giving former Disney fans all the feels. The former “Wizards” star, who played the oldest son, Justin Russo, on the long-running Disney Channel series, married Maria Cahill this past weekend and the internet cannot get over the very special guest list. Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austin and Jennifer Stone were all in attendance to support their on-screen brother. Apparently the “Wizards” cast members all sat at the same table together. While the show’s finale may have aired five years ago, the love amongst the “Wizards’” family is as real as ever.

