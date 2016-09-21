Campus Briefs: April 25

Relay for Life to hold Luminaria Ceremony

Relay for Life will be holding a ceremony to honor cancer survivors, remember lost loved ones and celebrate life without cancer on Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 p.m on the Quad. Students will have the opportunity to bring pictures of loved ones and make paper bag lanterns called luminarias. The luminarias will be lined up along the Quad sidewalks and participants will walk around to honor those affected by cancer.

WISH to table for #INeedFeminismBecause campaign

Students will have the opportunity to show their support for gender equality by participating in the Women In Support of Humanity’s (WISH) #INeedFeminismBecause social media campaign on Thursday, April 27 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Students will write down why they need feminism, post a photo on the WISH social media accounts and will receive a free donut.

QUAD to show ‘La La Land’

QU After Dark (QUAD) will be showing ‘La La Land’ on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. in the Carl Hansen Student Center Piazza. Free food and drinks are provided. Students can enjoy a musical movie starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

SVO to hold Operation BBQ

The Student Veteran Organization (SVO) will host its annual barbeque on Saturday, April 29 on Bobcat Way. There will be free food, a DJ, raffles and food trucks. The event will support both SVO and The Fisher Foundation.

Panhellenic Council to host finals stress relief night

Panhellenic Council will be hosting a yard sale where they will sell old Panhellenic t-shirts on Tuesday, May 2 from 7:30–10 p.m. There will also be therapy dogs and a yogurt bar. Proceeds raised will benefit either the Circle of Sisterhood or the Panhellenic scholarship.

