Why Drake is a genius and Kendrick is the king

It took a few delays, some intra-rap game beef and lots of patience, but Drake fans can finally rejoice.

On March 18, Drizzy Drake’s long- awaited project “More Life” dropped through Apple Music’s OVO Sound Radio, then on all platforms following the initial stream. With some help from his widespread audience, Drake broke single-day streaming records on both Spotify (76.3 million) and Apple Music (89.9 million).

So basically, Drake is rolling in it even more than before, but how did this “playlist” make such a huge impact in such a short amount of time?

Well, the project contains 23 songs that appeal to all of Drake’s variety of listeners.

It can be broken up into four different categories of songs: rapper Drake, singer Drake, soliloquy Drake and feature Drake.

Rapper Drake is the good ol’ Drizzy Drake we know and love from the Young Money days that can really spit bars. He showcases his ability to be considered as an elite rapper in the game through songs like “Free Smoke” and “Do Not Disturb.”

The combination of egocentric lyrics and crisp vocals gel perfectly with absolutely incredible production (as usual) from Noah “40” Shebib.

Then there is singer Drake. He’s the vulnerable and extremely relatable pop-star the general public loves. A few of those songs include “Passionfruit,” “Get It Together” (the “One Dance” alias) and “Fake Love.” These pieces have very popular sounding production but offer a more relaxed set of vocals. These are the kind of songs you can listen to on a road trip with friends, in the club and basically anywhere; it’s simple, easy-listening music.

The third type of song Drake puts out on this project are the introspective, soliloquy- esque ones. “Teenage Fever,” “Nothings Into Somethings” and “Lose You” fall into the “Marvins Room” (slow and self-expressional).