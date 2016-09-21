Tom Moore fired as men’s basketball head coach after 10 seasons

Quinnipiac University Director of Athletics and Recreation Greg Amodio announced that the school has relieved men’s basketball head coach Tom Moore of his duties after 10 seasons in the position, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Moore finishes his career at Quinnipiac 162-149 overall and 106-79 between Northeast Conference (NEC) and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) conference play.

“After reviewing the last two seasons and talking with Coach Moore, I have decided that a change in leadership of the men’s basketball program is needed for it to move forward in meeting our goals,” Amodio said in the release.

The team finished with a record of 10-21 in the 2016-2017 season with the Bobcats’ loss to Niagara in the first round of the MAAC Tournament on Thursday. Moore has failed to win any conference championships and his teams are a combined 19-42 in the past two seasons. After posting winning conference records in his first seven seasons, Quinnipiac has gone a combined 22-38 in the MAAC the past three years.

“We are grateful to Tom Moore and his staff for their commitment to our program over the past 10 years,” Amodio said in the release. “We appreciate all that he has done for the University in guiding his student-athletes’ performance on the court and in the classroom.”

According to the university’s release, the school will begin a national search for Moore’s replacement immediately and “has retained the services of DHR International to assist in securing the Bobcats’ next head coach.”

