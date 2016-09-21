Reports: Dixon, Kiss receive release from men’s basketball team, Daniels expected to stay

Men’s basketball team guards Mikey Dixon and Peter Kiss have reportedly received their releases from Quinnipiac.

Dixon will transfer with his three remaining years of eligibility, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported the news on Peter Kiss, who also has three remaining years of eligibility.

Much has been discussed about whether Dixon and Kiss, who led the team in scoring last season at 16.5 and 13.3 points per game, respectively, would transfer after Quinnipiac fired head coach Tom Moore earlier this month.

At Tuesday’s introductory press conference for head coach Baker Dunleavy, Kiss denied that any schools had contacted him about transferring.

“I’m not leaning either way,” Kiss said. “I’m just going to meet with (Dunleavy) and continue to try to build a relationship with him.”

As of Tuesday, Dixon was also unclear about his decision to play for Quinnipiac in the 2017-2018 season.

“I can’t really tell you I’m for sure doing this or for sure doing that,” Dixon said.

The freshman duo combined for 10 MAAC Rookie of the Week awards this season and accounted for nearly 39 percent of the team’s scoring (925 of 2,377 total points).

If either chooses to transfer, they will be required to sit out a year at that institution before being eligible to compete for or to receive travel expenses from the team to which they are transferring, according to NCAA rules.

Dixon has reportedly drawn interest from Cincinnati, Nevada, George Washington and La Salle, while Kiss has attracted the likes of St. John’s, California, Seton Hall, Auburn and Fordham, according to Zagoria.

While Dixon and Kiss could be on their way out, the team’s third-leading scorer is expected to return for his senior season.

Junior forward Chaise Daniels has reportedly decided to stay with Quinnipiac, according to Desmond Conner of the Hartford Courant. The Hamden native averaged 13.0 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game last season.

Gotta laugh at people who said I was transferring . — YBTRECE (@Chaise_Malik) March 28, 2017

Even with the two All-MAAC Rookie team players, the Bobcats finished the 2016-17 season with a 10-21 record, an exit in the opening round of the MAAC Tournament and seven straight losses.

