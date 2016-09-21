Quinnipiac hires Baker Dunleavy as men’s basketball coach, per reports

Quinnipiac University has hired Baker Dunleavy to be the next men’s basketball head coach, according to multiple reports.

Dunleavy, 34, has been the associate head coach at Villanova University since 2013, where he helped oversee the team win the 2016 NCAA Division I National Championship.

While Dunleavy has no prior head coaching experience, he comes from a basketball family. His father, Mike Sr., is a former NBA draft pick who played and coached in the league for 28 seasons (11 as player, 17 as head coach), and his brother, Mike Jr., is a 15-year NBA veteran and currently a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

Great hire. He is brilliant. https://t.co/MX1OSHriqL — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 27, 2017

The Bobcats finished the 2016-17 season with a 10-21 record, losing their final seven games.

Quinnipiac began its head coaching search on March 7, when Tom Moore was fired after 10 seasons at the helm. He posted a 162-150 record overall but just 19-42 in the past two years.

