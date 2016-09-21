Honoring strong women

“Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” – G.D. Anderson.

For those who don’t know, women have their own month, March, to celebrate how far they have come. Since the 19th century, women have made great strides in reaching gender equality, aiding in the diminishment of the idea that men are the strongest, smartest, most capable sex.

The ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which granted women the right to vote after years of rallying, was a huge milestone for women during this time. But they still knew there was room to grow.

The ratification only invigorated more of an incentive to fight the perception that they were still second-class citizens in society.

The women of the 1920s and 1930s put their new image resembling a flapper, a woman of rebellion, to the test. Women had grown tired of their persistent duties and finally had gained the confidence to pursue their long overdue freedom by partaking in similar duties of men such as smoking, drinking and extramarital sex.

World War II brought the opportunity of a lifetime for women: the ability to take over all operations while men were away at war, invigorating a greater confidence to pursue what would be considered a more masculine lifestyle. As women had gained this newfound independence culturally and financially, roles between men and women were transforming.

Despite the on-and-off again attempts by women to achieve equality, this millennium