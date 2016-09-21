- A Hamden ‘hero’
Honoring strong women
“Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” – G.D. Anderson.
For those who don’t know, women have their own month, March, to celebrate how far they have come. Since the 19th century, women have made great strides in reaching gender equality, aiding in the diminishment of the idea that men are the strongest, smartest, most capable sex.
The ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which granted women the right to vote after years of rallying, was a huge milestone for women during this time. But they still knew there was room to grow.
The ratification only invigorated more of an incentive to fight the perception that they were still second-class citizens in society.
The women of the 1920s and 1930s put their new image resembling a flapper, a woman of rebellion, to the test. Women had grown tired of their persistent duties and finally had gained the confidence to pursue their long overdue freedom by partaking in similar duties of men such as smoking, drinking and extramarital sex.
World War II brought the opportunity of a lifetime for women: the ability to take over all operations while men were away at war, invigorating a greater confidence to pursue what would be considered a more masculine lifestyle. As women had gained this newfound independence culturally and financially, roles between men and women were transforming.
Despite the on-and-off again attempts by women to achieve equality, this millennium
has brought even more acceptance of recreational sex prior to marriage for all genders. Female enrollment in higher education has increased, as has their employment in what would have been considered male professions previously.
Women no longer see having a family as their sole goal in life, resulting in a decrease in marriage and birth rates. Women are now becoming employees, bosses, single parents and leaders, all thanks to the women who have fought hard in the past. They now, finally, see themselves as people who could make a living just as men do. Some actually play more of a role than men do in the family, acting as providers and housewives.
Men have begun to engage more in their family duties, allowing women to focus more on their careers. It is no longer seen as unattractive or masculine for women to have a job outside of the home. Women are being seen as more capable of leadership positions for their ability to nurture and empathize more with their employees.
Despite the progress, we must recognize where there is still room to grow. In a sense, gender inequality has evolved into new issues. Unfortunately, some men continue to have the mindset that they can and should try to control women. It is important that we don’t let this issue
go unnoticed because it has gotten
to an even more dangerous point.
Sexual, domestic and dating violence are offenses that have become way too prevalent in a women’s world, most likely caused by their vulnerability portrayed in media. Magazines use
Photoshop to perfect our biggest role models or celebrities, resulting in unreachable ideals for women, which is why they are criticized so much. As the end of the month approaches, may we continue to cheer on women on in their fight to reach gender equality.