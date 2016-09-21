Assistant director of OFSL to resign on March 10

Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Caitlin Abrahamson is resigning from her role on March 10.

Abrahamson said she has loved working at the university, and she desires to take her skills that she learned in the position to a new level by accepting a position at a college.

“I was offered a position at Merrimack College as the Assistant Director of Community Standards,” Abrahamson said. “I have always had an interest in student conduct and working with students in crisis and knew that would be where I found my next position.”

Abrahamson said she hopes to set up the Panhellenic Council up for success for the rest of the year because they have great ideas on how to make change within the community that she said she is excited to see them accomplish.

The thing that Abrahamson will miss about being at the university is working with the fraternity and sorority community.

“The students I have been able to work with from the Panhellenic Council to the chapter presidents to working with students on events have each been a great opportunity to get to know the students and help them succeed,” Abrahamson said. “They have had an everlasting impact on me, and I hope that I have been able to help them in my time in the position.”

