What’s on tap

Started this year by freshman occupational therapy major Carly Bonanno, the Quinnipiac Tap Company is one of the newest clubs on campus.

This style of dancing combines dynamic movements with the rhythmic beating of dancers’ shoes. With tap’s popularity in both musical theater and performing arts, it’s no wonder it made its way on campus.

Tap dancing has been Bonanno’s passion since she began performing at the age of three.

She has been in many prominent competitions, including the World Tap Championships in Germany, which she describes as “the Olympics for tap dance.”

When she arrived at Quinnipiac, Bonanno sought an outlet for her love of tap dance.

“There was nothing here on campus that would let me continue that,” she said. “After doing it for 15 years of my life, I couldn’t imagine just giving it up.”

She decided to take matters into her own hands. However, Bonanno said starting her own club proved to be a challenge.

“To start a club, a student must attend an informational meeting, gather ve people interested in joining the club, nd a faculty advisor and make a document stating the rules of the club,” she said.

Bonanno used the Class of 2020 Facebook page and various other group chats to nd any other tap dancers or students interested in learning about tap. She was able to nd 10 people willing to join the club, including junior accounting major Taylor Triolo.