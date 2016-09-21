- Breaking the silence for purpose
What’s on tap
Started this year by freshman occupational therapy major Carly Bonanno, the Quinnipiac Tap Company is one of the newest clubs on campus.
This style of dancing combines dynamic movements with the rhythmic beating of dancers’ shoes. With tap’s popularity in both musical theater and performing arts, it’s no wonder it made its way on campus.
Tap dancing has been Bonanno’s passion since she began performing at the age of three.
She has been in many prominent competitions, including the World Tap Championships in Germany, which she describes as “the Olympics for tap dance.”
When she arrived at Quinnipiac, Bonanno sought an outlet for her love of tap dance.
“There was nothing here on campus that would let me continue that,” she said. “After doing it for 15 years of my life, I couldn’t imagine just giving it up.”
She decided to take matters into her own hands. However, Bonanno said starting her own club proved to be a challenge.
“To start a club, a student must attend an informational meeting, gather ve people interested in joining the club, nd a faculty advisor and make a document stating the rules of the club,” she said.
Bonanno used the Class of 2020 Facebook page and various other group chats to nd any other tap dancers or students interested in learning about tap. She was able to nd 10 people willing to join the club, including junior accounting major Taylor Triolo.
Triolo rst heard about the club from the professor of a ballet class she took last semester. She was intrigued and reached out to Bonanno as the club was forming.
“I have to give Carly the credit for everything,” Triolo said. “By the time I contacted [her], most of the stuff was already done.” Bonanno found an advisor for the club, Pamela Wilkes, a
teacher of dance classes at Quinnipiac.
“I went to her last semester to see if she would be interested
in advising and she gladly accepted the position,” Bonanno said. After the club was of cially formed, Bonanno held auditions to of cially recruit her dancers. Sixteen people auditioned on Saturday, Jan. 28, and all were accepted in order to start the club. A showcase is planned for the end of April, and Bonanno said that the group is willing to perform for any other opportunities
that arise.
Bonanno hopes the Quinnipiac Tap Company will be a vehicle
to introduce tap dancing to more people.
“I want to teach people, even those who don’t dance, about the
art of tap,” Bonanno said. “Many people don’t know much about it or have called it a dying art form, and by having a club here, it would show people that tap is very much alive and many people can enjoy it and appreciate the art form.”
Bonanno’s passions are expressed in her hopes for the future of the club.
“I hope people will get to share their love for tap through showcases of different styles of tap,” she said. “I hope that the student body will fall in love with watching the style as much as tap dancers love performing it. Tap dancing is so unique, and I think it is a style of dance all people can enjoy, even if they know nothing about dance.”