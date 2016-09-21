Local hot spots: Bagelicious

Bagelicious, tucked inside a small plaza straight down Whitney Avenue, offers a feast to cure your bagel cravings. With flavors of bagels ranging from buffalo to chocolate chip, and quirky cream cheese flavors like strawberry, walnut and raisin, this small bagel shop will suit any flavor need of yours. They also offer amazing and delicious bagel sandwiches that melt in your mouth. Muffins, pastries and plain bagels are also sold inside the shop, which itself is reminiscent of a ‘70s diner. The sandwiches are made right before your eyes and delivered to you in all their gooey and yummy glory.

Bagelicious sells great coffee, which they also make in front of you to your exact liking — and when I say exact, I really mean it. They make sure to add just the amount of flavoring you want, and they are very generous with their amounts. My bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on a french toast bagel was served piping hot and dripping with cheese. It was the most delicious thing I’ve eaten since being back from break, and it was a perfect way to start my morning. The staff’s kindness and assistance made for some of the best service I have experienced in local restaurants, and I can’t wait to eat there again soon. –Charlotte Gardner

