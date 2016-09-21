Concert Review: ‘Red hot ’ Night

Boston TD Garden lit up like the Fourth of July and so did fans of the Red Hot Chili Peppers at their concert last Tuesday. Though legal now in Massachusetts, marijuana is not legal in venues such as this, but that didn’t stop fans from passing the substance down the rows during the band’s opening song “Can’t Stop” and throughout the remainder of the concert.

An astounding crowd stood up bumping their heads to every song to celebrate RHCP’s “The Getaway” tour showcasing tracks from their most recent album. “The Getaway” is the first album released since their 2011 album “I’m With You,” according to the band’s official website. Along with their new material, they also performed other popular fan favorites such as “Californication,” “Dani California” and “Suck My Kiss.”

Looking around not many seats were open, except the ones behind the stage for obvious reasons.

Across the top of the arena hung hundreds of cup-shaped lights, shining down in different shapes and colors to each song they performed. The light show added a cosmic, out-of-world experience to the already exhilarating atmosphere.

Lead singer Anthony Kiedis wore a brace on his leg and still jumped all over the stage while singing each song.

Three of the four members have been performing together in the band since the mid-1980s. Their tightknit pocket of sound was evident as they fed off each other in interspersed jam sessions between songs. Chad Smith banged on his elaborate drum kit while Flea, wearing psychedelic pants, strummed the bass and yelled random inaudible comments to the audience.

Lead guitarist Josh Klinghoffer joined the band back in early 2010, according to Rolling Stone. Klinghoffer said nothing throughout the TD Garden performance. Joining a band that has been around for almost 40 years, with previous lead guitarist John Frusciante, Klinghoffer had big shoes to fill.

Performing “Hey” from the 2006 album “Stadium Arcadium,” Klinghoffer changed the iconic solo from the song, disappointing expectations of a Frusciante solo they love listening to from the comfort of their home. Though Klinghoffer gave the audience an impressive solo, it was underwhelming.

After ending their 14-song set with the 2002 hit “By The Way,” the band walked off stage. The lights stayed dim as the crowd cheered and begged for the four men to come back and play more. The fans’ prayers were answered as the band came back up and performed an encore of two original songs and a rendition of the “Cheers” theme song, paying tribute to the concert location.

One of the songs performed during the encore was “Goodbye Angels,” a popular number from their new album. This song reenergized the audience’s spirits and prepared them for their actual last song, “Give it Away.”

With spring semester now in full swing, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Boston concert was a great getaway to an otherwise cold new year.

