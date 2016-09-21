Student facing disciplinary action for posting racist Snapchat photo The university took disciplinary action against a student who posted... Posted September 21, 2016

University hires former New Haven Police Chief Former New Haven police chief Dean Esserman stepped down from... Posted September 20, 2016

Men’s ice hockey drops close contest to Clarkson No. 19 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey dropped a close game... Posted February 10, 2017

Behind the Ink Comments Posted February 10, 2017

Men’s basketball has worst shooting night of the season in loss to Saint Peter’s The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team’s (10-15, 7-8 MAAC) shooting was... Posted February 9, 2017

Women’s basketball plows through snow day in 79-57 victory over Marist The snow proved to be no obstacle for the Quinnipiac... Posted February 9, 2017

‘Hidden Figures’ author as keynote speaker for Black History Month On Feb. 8, best-selling author Margot Lee Shetterly addressed a... Posted February 9, 2017

Martin making strides in sophomore season with men’s ice hockey It’s March 18, 2016 and No. 1 nationally-ranked Quinnipiac is... Posted February 8, 2017