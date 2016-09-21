The Current Craze

Hollywood a-Listers stun at Women’s March

The largest protest in American history made its way down the streets of Washington D.C. one day after the presidential inauguration, according to CNN. Actresses America Ferrera and Scarlett Johansson gave powerful speeches in support of feminism and immigration. Pop singers Madonna and Alicia Keys spoke out as well while “Divergent” star, Ashley Judd, delivered a gut-wrenching performance of the poem “Nasty Woman,” stating, “I’m nasty like the battles my grandmothers fought to get me into that voting booth,” according to USA Today.

Bella Thorne is no rose

The 19-year-old former “Shake It Up” star Bella Thorne has gone downhill since her Disney days. After breaking up with her long time boyfriend, Tyler Posey, Thorne went through relationships faster than a tornado, according to Refinery29. As her list of “boy toys” grew, so did the number of times she dyed her hair. From blonde to red to dip-dyed neon green and electric blue, many wonder whether she will shave her head next.

Kendall Jenner keeping up with the Kardashian tradition?

New allegations by E! News are linking Jenner to rapper A$AP Rocky, possibly keeping a Kardashian sister tradition alive. Older sister Kim has been married to rapper Kanye West for over two years, while younger sister Kylie has been seeing rapper Tyga on and off for several years. It only seems natural that Kendall would follow in her sisters’ footsteps regarding her man of choice. At least she knows she has the family’s approval.

