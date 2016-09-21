The ‘SAD’dest time of the year

The world has been introduced to the bizarre, insane, prophetic and outstanding character of Kanye West: rapper, artist and fashion designer. Always known for his strong and unoppressed opinions, West is seen as one of the most revolutionary celebrities of his generation. Through creating songs filled with biblical references and social critiques on fame, he is able to share his visions with his fans on many different platforms. But recently, these rants have gotten increasingly more dramatic and have verged on the description of “psychotic.” Following the anniversary of his mother’s death, West cancelled his show on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles and then, the next day, cancelled the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour. TMZ reports that sleep deprivation, marital problems and his mother’s death

all collided with the star who was taken to UCLA after paranoid and disturbing rants raised awareness of West’s deteriorating mental health. The star was reported to have always had a tough time during the month of November, and that statement may stand true for many people aside from West for another pressing reason. As the seasons change, many are subjected to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), more commonly known as seasonal depression. Quinnipiac counselor, Kenneth Wenning notes differences in the two mental illnesses. “The disorders are differentiated because [SAD] has a very clear onset in the fall through winter.”

The symptoms include sleep troubles, loss of appetite, irritability, sluggish behavior and thoughts of death and suicide, according to Wenning. However, SAD tends to appear most during fall and winter months and wear off during the spring and summer months. The disorder is clearly tied to seasonal changes.

Although West has not been diagnosed with SAD, at least to our knowledge, perhaps the shift in season has weighed on him as well. Treatment of seasonal depression also varies from major depressive disorder and there are ways one suffering can be helped. Along with the common treatments of sadness, suicidal thoughts and hopelessness such as therapy and antidepressants, phototherapy is utilized in patients with SAD. “We think that the cause is related to a decrease in light. If someone with SAD were to sit in front of lights every morning, the wavelengths are similar to natural sunlight,” Wenning said. For people with clear patterns of the disorder, most doctors suggest taking medication in the fall before the full onset of the depression to prevent it. Wenning also included that if anyone at