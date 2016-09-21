The Real Rabbi

Reena Judd has a passion for all things Jewish. This should come as no surprise as she has been Quinnipiac’s Rabbi at the Herald House for Jewish Life for 13 years. However, Judd, who will immediately offer you a coke when you walk through the door and then later a slice of cold pizza, takes being a rabbi into a completely different perspective.

Julia Gallop / Chronicle

In those 13 years she has created a Jewish life on campus that is thriving and continues to grow under her guidance.

“When I started here, eight kids would come once every five weeks and we would have a Sabbath experience. We didn’t have a dinner, we just got together and lit the candles and did the Jew,” Judd said, reminiscing on her first experiences at the university with a smile.

Yet Quinnipiac was not new territory for the Rabbi either. Her mother was the school’s librarian for 23 years.

“I grew up as a part of Quinnipiac and the job grew [as well],” Judd said.

Originally the school had no need for a full- time rabbi, but as the demand increased over the years, so did the likelihood that Quinnipiac was once again going to be her home. When the position opened up, students who had heard her preach reached out to her, and the rest was, well, history.

“I love this community,” Judd said. “I love working with people your age. I think it’s being right on the cusp of tomorrow because you’re the ones. It’s your world, it’s your dreams that are going to happen, and it’s your ideas. So to be part of that process and be a part of that influence, it’s cool.”