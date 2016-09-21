Really, Really…Wait Really?

Quinnipiac University’s Fourth Wall Theater had audiences seated for its last showing of “Really, Really” on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

PHOTO COURTESY OF CARLEIGH PETERSON

According to senior Theo Pinnow, the show’s director, the student-run production team had been working on the show since October. Their previous performances this semester proved to be popular, with Rocky Horror Picture Show selling tickets faster than the crew ever would have expected. The attitudes of the cast and crew made it clear that they all had a lot of pride in the show, and in each other.

Senior Props Coordinator Julia Daniels felt that “Really, Really” was one of the company’s best picks yet.

“In the past we’ve done stuff that’s not very relevant to our time but this one kind of hits home,” she said.

So the lights dimmed, the production began and over the next two hours the audience began their descent into explosive drama.

The show starts off set on the morning after a huge party on a college campus, one where electronics aren’t allowed. Characters Johnson (Derek Kelley) and Cooper (Liam Richards) are teasing “Davis the Good” (Ryan Sheehan) about his late-night drunk “escapade” with Leigh (Jenna Gallagher).

The banter between these characters is fun and light. The back-and-forth between Cooper and Johnson has perfect comedic timing, leaving the audience laughing within the first five seconds of the show. This kind of comedic jabbing continues throughout the first act – until things got rough.