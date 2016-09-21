Don't Miss
- Serving up tradition
- Anne Dichele appointed as Interim Dean of the School of Education
- Got the finals freak outs?
- Dog Finals benefits students by reducing stress levels
- The Chronicle’s top ten news stories in 2016
- Women’s rugby team takes home second championship
- Women’s basketball’s upset bid against Michigan State falls short
- Men’s basketball beats Marist for first MAAC win
- Men’s ice hockey outshoots Union 54-17, but falls 5-2
- Women’s basketball stifles Siena, forces 34 turnovers
Miss Sherry Vine’s view on having a good time
By Afsha Kasam on December 8, 2016