Shedding some light on ‘Sun and Moon’

Hot on the heels of the Pokémon Go craze comes the latest in the main series of Pokémon games, Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF NINTENDO PRESS KIT

While Pokémon Go was criticized for lacking content, players won’t find that issue here.

Pokémon Sun and Moon, like the main series games that came before them, are fully realized experiences.

Capturing Pokémon, engaging in battles and exploring the world all make a comeback. What works in the past works again here.

Battles use the classic rock-paper-scissors strategy, though they now list which moves types are super effective. That is very helpful, since it can be difficult to remember the every possible matchup of the series’ 18 different Pokémon types.

Pokémon Sun and Moon work to address complaints leveled at the series’ previous entries.

Trainer customization returns, allowing players to change the skin tone, eye color, hairstyle and hair color of the avatar.

Players can also purchase different outfits, which is probably my favorite feature.

Unfortunately clothing colors are initially restricted by version, with Sun having lighter colors and Moon having darker.

In addition, male players have half as many outfit choices as female players. I would have prefered trainer customization to be more accessible, as well as varied for all players.

The games don’t just have returning features, but new and different features as well.