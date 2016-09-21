University recognizes Veterans Day

The American flag will be raised with military pride this upcoming Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. on the Mount Carmel campus. The ceremony is only a small part of a larger effort run by the Student Veteran Organization (SVO) to honor former military members and bring awareness to the sometimes chaotic transitions veterans face to the civilian world.

SVO will also be holding their fourth annual “Cup of G.I. Joe” event in front of the Carl Hansen Student Center on Friday. Former military members will be handing out coffee and donuts asking students to sign cards that will then be sent to deployed service members. Donated funds will go to SVO in support of future awareness events.

Erin Kane /CHRONICLE

On Friday morning, as proud veterans gaze up at the stars and stripes, waving in the brisk autumn air, a mix of emotions ranging from pride to uncertainty may cloud their minds.

The transition from military to student life isn’t always an easy one, especially for discharged veterans who now have the added responsibility of family obligations or are wrestling with a job to provide extra support.

Jason Burke, Quinnipiac director of veteran and military affairs, works extensively with nearly 150 student veterans, ensuring that everyone fully capitalizes on their federal educational benefits and properly acclimates to the higher learning environment.

“University life is such a different dynamic from the military,” Burke said. “It’s not as rigid as military life and sometimes takes time to adjust. Most veterans have already matured and grown in their own way and it’s important they feel a part of the Quinnipiac family.”