University hires new interim director of campus life

Quinnipiac’s administration has brought in Michael Miller, interim assistant dean of student affairs and director of campus life. He is ready to hit the ground running.

The former Assistant Dean of Student Affairs and Director of Campus Life Daniel Brown abruptly left the Quinnipiac community in early October. He had been working at Quinnipiac since 2003 and was a strong presence on campus.

Campus Life hosted a meet-and-greet to provide an opportunity for student leaders to connect with Miller and get to know the interim Assistant Dean of Student Affairs that they would be working closely with.

Miller worked at Quinnipiac over a decade ago in a similar position to the one he temporarily holds now. Since then he has traveled the country as a guest speaker for various groups at different colleges and universities or holding interim positions similar to the one he is in now.

PJ O’Neill | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

“It feels as if I never left, and it’s wonderful. My DNA matches Quinnipiac’s, it’s always been a fit for me personally and professionally,” Miller said.

Miller was brought back to Quinnipiac after all those years to fill a position that was suddenly left vacant by Daniel Brown’s absence.