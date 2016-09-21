University explains sexual assault procedures

One in five women are sexually assaulted while in college, and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted in college, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Sophomore Alexandra Sauro doesn’t find this statistic shocking, but instead thinks it’s a reality that students should be aware of.

Caitlin Cryan | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

“It’s not surprising, it’s really not,” Sauro said. “You know, it’s a topic where everybody thinks it will never happen to them and it will never happen to someone you know. But it does and it’ll change your life and the person that it happened to. It will change your life forever and it will open your eyes and you will be more cautious.”

According to the 2015 fall enrollment statistics provided by University Registrar Joshua Berry, 5,947 women and 3,707 men were reported to attend Quinnipiac. Following the national statistic, based on the 2015 fall enrollment, an estimated 1,190 women and 232 men will be sexually assaulted at Quinnipiac in their college career.

The annual Jeanne Clery Act Report, an analysis of campus crime, categorizes sexual assault under several subsets of sexual misconduct. Sexual assault includes sexual harassment in which someone creates unwelcome verbal or physical contact. In addition to non-consensual sexual contact, sexual exploitation in which the invasion of sexual privacy, knowingly passing on a sexual transmitted infection or the exposure of genitalia occurs. Sex offenses, rape, fondling, incest and statutory rape are all also categorized as sexual misconduct.

In the past year, there were four reports of rape at the university. Three incidents were in residence halls while the fourth was elsewhere on campus. In addition, there were five reports of rape and one report of fondling in 2014, and all incidents occurred in residence halls, according to the annual Clery Report.

Upon hearing that there were only four reports of rape at the university Sauro immediately thought of the impact on these students lives and those students that may have been a victim of sexual assault and didn’t file a report.

“I know it’s something that is going to happen wherever you go, but it’s just sad that there’s four,” Sauro said. “Four people’s lives have been changed forever and that’s the only ones we know about. We don’t know about the ones that didn’t come forward. We don’t know if they will ever come forward.”

According to Associate Dean of Student Affairs and Deputy Title IX Coordinator Seann Kalagher, at the start of his career at Quinnipiac in May 2009, there was an estimated one report of sexual assault per year. Now in his eighth year, there are around four or five reports a year.

When asked about the number of reports of sexual assault in comparison to years past, Kalagher said he doesn’t believe there’s a correlation between the increase in the number of reports and sexual assault on campus. In 2012 there were updates made to the Title IX policy that created a better way to report. Kalagher believes that this new ability to report has increased the number of students reporting.

When investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct, there is a detailed process that occurs. Kalagher is constantly on call for all situations pertaining to Title IX, a policy prohibiting sex- based discrimination including sexual misconduct, as well as any instance in which a student feels he or she was treated unjustly based on their sex.

“Sometimes it depends on how we become aware of it,” Kalagher said. “If there’s something that allegedly happened just recently, I’ll work with the hall director on duty or whoever received the report and just walk through what [the] next steps are on campus to make sure we make different accommodations for the student.”

Student accommodations can include changing housing arrangements, medical attention and law enforcement. Depending on what information is known about the alleged assault, a no- contact order may be placed between the student alleged to have committed the assault and the assaulted student, according to Kalagher.

When a sexually assaulted student enters the Mount Carmel Campus Health and Wellness Center, a confidential resource for students, their mental and physical health are a top priority, according to Director of Student Health Services Christy Chase.