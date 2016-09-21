University cancels logo presentation and Q&A session

On the heels of Quinnipiac’s new website release, the Student Government Association (SGA) scheduled a branding presentation and Q&A session with Vice President of Branding and Integrated Communications Keith Rhodes for Monday, Nov. 7. However, the presentation and Q&A session were cancelled on Nov. 3 by SGA.

Hannah Feakes/CHRONICLE

The event was created in order to give students a chance to learn and ask questions about the new branding initiative. The purpose of the event was misconstrued and that, in turn, led to the cancellation of the event, according to a statement made by SGA.

“It was brought to our attention that the intention of the event was misinterpreted and falsely advertised by multiple parties to members of the Quinnipiac community,” the statement said. “In the best interests of everyone involved, we thought it best to cancel the event.”

Sophomore Haleigh Sullivan said she believes the event was a missed opportunity to hear the voice of the students.

“But I think they should have had it because students have a voice on campus,” Sullivan said. “The students are the campus. They make the school. If they aren’t going to listen to us or listen to our voices, what’s the point of it?”

Senior Brett Segelman, the creator of the “Revise the New Quinnipiac University Logo” petition, stated he saw this event as an avenue for administration to hear the voice of the students. When Segelman was notified that the event was cancelled, he said he believed it was an effort to suppress the voice of the student population.

“Now to me, it sounds like they are trying to suppress the criticism that this logo has created,” Segelman said. “And they probably know that I’m a very vocal figure against it, and they didn’t want to deal with the PR nightmare that would have ensued likely with a large audience of people who are not very fond of the logo.”

Segelman’s petition was created in September 2016 in an effort for students to show their dislike for Quinnipiac’s new logo. The petition started with one signature and as of Nov. 8 at 5:19 p.m. has 1,145 signatures and more than two hundred comments detailing student’s dislike for the logo change.