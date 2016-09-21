Turf fields in the works for soccer and lacrosse

Recently, the university began construction along Hogan Road and on the athletic fields behind the Mount Carmel campus.

Vice President for Facilities and Capital Planning Sal Filardi said the construction on Hogan Road will lead to new athletic facility improvements. Filardi said those improvements are his department’s number one priority.

The construction crew is working to complete a stadium turf field for men’s and women’s soccer and lacrosse, fully equipped with seating, locker rooms and storage spaces for the teams.

Shawn Urban/CHRONICLE

The university has also been working on utilities, such as the electrical system running down Hogan Road, that serve the entire campus.

There is also a plan for a new field hockey field pending approval by the town of Hamden, which, if approved, will replace the current rugby field. These changes are expected to be finished by the fall semester of 2017, according to Filardi.

Filardi believes Quinnipiac is completely committed to its students and tending to what they need, but it’s difficult to adhere to every project students want to be done.

“If we build everything people want us to build, it would be hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Filardi said.