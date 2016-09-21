Timeless or worthless?

As an avid movie-goer and film fanatic, I love becoming immersed in a new story with each new movie trailer that is released. From action-packed sci-fi flicks to quirky romantic comedies, any new movie has the potential to amaze me. But recently, the only movies Hollywood seems to be producing are ones that we have already seen.

Oh dear barb / Flickr Creative Commons

Films including ‘High School Musical 4,’ a sequel to ‘The Notebook’ and another film in the ‘Toy Story’ series are set for release. Many more live-action remakes from Disney, like ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Beauty and The Beast,’ are set to be released as well.

Freshman Anya Botman believes that these films don’t make any sense.

“The first movie is always the best one. I’ve always liked the first movie better than the ones that follow. Like with ‘A Cinderella Story’ the first one was always better,” she said.

For example, the ending of ‘The Notebook’ had a pretty finite conclusion after both main characters died in each other’s arms. But somehow, a second film will be produced without the characters who created the epitomizing romance of a generation.

If the new productions won’t include the same characters, how different will the stories be from what we are familiar with? Without Troy and Gabriella, is ‘High School Musical 4’ even ‘High School Musical’ at all?