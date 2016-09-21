Thriving against all odds

On Friday afternoons at 4:45 p.m, you can find Alena Galan setting up for her radio show, “Alena Galan’s Amazing Hour” in Quinnipiac’s student-run radio station WQAQ’s studio.

Caitlin Cryan / Chronicle

Galan, a freshman business undecided major and communications minor, carries a contagious personality that is perfect for hosting a radio show, during which she sings covers of popular songs.

She sings a variety of songs on her show, but her favorites are songs by Adele and Miley Cyrus. Galan isn’t shy about sharing her voice or talents with the Quinnipiac community. She is involved with Q30 Television and helps film for their entertainment segments.

“I want to have my own [TV] show one day,” Galan said with a smile before her radio show began. “I was doing all the background stuff [at Q30], and I’m saying, ‘These cameras are huge! I don’t know what I’m doing.’ So they put me on camera instead.”

Galan considers herself a natural on stage but plans to learn management skills at Quinnipiac to develop a background in business, where she’ll be educated for her future.

“I was originally going to study pharmaceutical marketing,” Galan said. “Then I realized I don’t love biology, and I don’t think I’m meant to be doing that. I didn’t feel like me there.”

Galan’s background in the arts stretches farther back than her involvement at Quinnipiac. Since middle school, Galan has been involved in the arts. She was in her school chorus throughout middle and high school. She was a member of the N.Y.S. Music Association and in several school and local musical theatre productions.

It’s only natural for her to continue living out her dreams in TV and music here at Quinnipiac.

“I have always had an old soul. I never really fit in or followed the rest of the crowd,” Galan said. “Being myself, I always felt at home and having all the support from my family made it even better.”

Her family is built on positivity and brings encouraging support in whatever Galan does. Galan went on and on about how amazing her family and mom are and how they’ve led her to where she is today, but she wasn’t always surrounded by so much love and support.